Morning brief: Pakistan should find own way out of economic crisis, says S Jaishankar, and all the latest news

Jaishankar made the comments while speaking at the annual Asia Economic Dialogue organised by the external affairs ministry in Pune. (HT)

'No country will ever..': S Jaishankar on Pakistan economic crisis

As Pakistan faces a severe economic crisis, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that no country can come out of the difficult situation "if its basic industry is terrorism." Read more

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s midweek hangout with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Here’s a look at Kareena, Malaika and Amrita’s fashion moodboard as the besties stepped out for midweek chill. Read more

Day after Pawan Khera saga, Congress plenary session begins today: 10 points

The Congress brass will be in attendance at the plenary session that will primarily endorse the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge. Read more

‘Could’ve won an over earlier': Emotional Harmanpreet Kaur reacts on heartbreaking run-out that lost India WC semi-final

An emotional Harmanpreet Kaur had to fight back tears during the post-match presentation after Australia edged past India in the first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Cape Town on Thursday. Read more

Elon Musk fires Twitter staff again despite promises of no more layoffs: Report

Despite promising in November 2022 that there will be no more layoffs, Elon Musk has fired more employees from Twitter, as per a report in The Verge. Read more

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya dance their hearts out, get romantic in unseen pics from wedding bash in Udaipur

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have shared more pictures from one of their wedding parties in Udaipur. The couple renewed their vows in Rajasthan recently. Read more

Putin's plan/ Zelensky's zest: Where Russia's Ukraine war stands on anniversary?

Russia's war in Ukraine dragged into its second year today. Is there an end in sight? Read more

