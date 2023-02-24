Inside Kareena Kapoor’s midweek hangout with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Spotting our favourite celebrities in Mumbai as they tick off their professional and personal commitments is one of our favourite things to do. Kareena Kapoor, an absolute fashionista, is often spotted in Mumbai – be it chilling with husband Saif and her sons or hanging out with her girl gang including her sister Karisma Kapoor. Kareena loves to deck up and go out with friends. A day back, Kareena was photographed in Bandra as she stepped out for a day of fun with besties Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Besides giving us all kinds of friendship goals, the actors also looked their best and made fashion lovers scurry to take notes.

Kareena looked ready to slay in a white top with a round neckline, and a shiny green bomber jacket with rolled up sleeves. She further teamed it with a black pair of trousers with wide legs. Kareena's jacket gave us all kinds of fashion goals on how to embrace the winter season, all the while ensuring that the look does not miss out on the pop of colours. In a white sling bag on her one shoulder, Kareena further accessorised her look for the day.

Kareena posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, looked pretty as usual in a pastel blue co-ord set. The actor gave us fresh formal fashion goals in a sleeveless pastel blue top with a plunging neckline and buttons lining the torso. She further teamed it with a pair of matching formal trousers. In statement white stilettos with pointed tops, Malaika looked ravishing as ever. The actor wore her tresses into a ponytail as she stepped out for the cameras.

Malaika looked pretty in pastel blue.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Arora’s all-black attire stole our hearts. The actor picked a black top with a closed neckline and teamed it with a long black shrug. She added more oomph to her look with a pair of black leather joggers and black stilettos. With a black leather bag in her one hand, the actor looked stunning as ever as she pulled off the look to perfection.

Amrita's black ensemble stole our hearts.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.