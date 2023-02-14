Valentine's Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor says 'Main apni favourite hoon', Malaika Arora gets her 'Valentine colours on'

Bollywood's favourite girl gang, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora dropped their Valentine's Day wish in the quirkiest way on social media. The two fashionistas, known for their impeccable sense of style, gave a sartorial twist to the day of love on February 14. While Kareena posted stunning pictures of herself dressed in a pink sequinned saree, Malaika shared her airport look in a bright red faux leather jumpsuit. Keep scrolling as we dissect their fashionable picks and check out both the divas' posts.

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor's Valentine's Day wish

On Tuesday, people are celebrating Valentine's Day in full fervour. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora also marked the day in unique ways. While Kareena shared pictures of her glamorous look in a Manish Malhotra sequinned saree for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception, held in Mumbai, Malaika posted a boomerang video on her Instagram stories saying, 'Got my Valentine colours on." The shot clip shows Malaika dressed in a red jumpsuit. Earlier today, the paparazzi had clicked her in the outfit at the Mumbai airport.

Malaika's red jumpsuit features a front zip closure, plunging V neckline, full-length sleeves, a bodycon fitting accentuating her curvy silhouette, side pockets, a belt to cinch the waist, and straight-fitted legs. She styled the voguish faux leather jumpsuit with chunky lace-up sneakers, broad sunglasses, open tresses, nude lip shade, and a no-makeup look.

On the other hand, Kareena's pictures - captioned "Main apni favourite hoon...Happy Valentine's Day" -show her dressed in a sequinned ombré pink and white saree. She wore the Manish Malhotra number in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder. A matching sleeveless pink blouse, shimmering dangling earrings, centre-parted sleek bun, pink lips, and dewy blushed skin rounded it off.

Meanwhile, Valentine's Day is celebrated by couples around the globe by exchanging gifts, spending quality time together, going on romantic dates, and more.