Morning brief: Parties vie for Dalit vote in MP; Israel lowers death toll in Hamas attacks; and all the latest news

In Madhya Pradesh, of the total 230 assembly seats, 82 are reserved --- 47 for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes. SC and ST households constitute 36% of the state's population and therefore, hold an important role in deciding which party will form the government. While tribals dominate the southern and western parts of the state, Dalits are mostly concentrated in backward Bundelkhand, Vindhya and Gwalior-Chambal regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the memorial of Sant Ravidas, in Sagar(File/ HT_PRINT)

Israel has officially revised down the death toll from the October 7 Hamas attack to 1,200, as announced by a spokesperson from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. Israel previously said that at least 1,400 people were killed in the surprise assault by Hamas militants who control the Gaza Strip.

The Latest News

The Pakistan government on Thursday released 80 Indian fishermen from the Malir jail Under the ongoing drive of the Pakistani government to expel illegal foreign immigrants and nationals from the country.

At least four people were killed after an oil tanker hit a car and a pickup van near Sidhrawali village in Gurugram on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Friday night

India News

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Friday alleged that the content of Lok Sabha's ethics panel report against TMC MP Mahua Moitra on the 'cash-for-query' case had been 'written somewhere else'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Friday shared concerns on the situation in West Asia

Global Matters

North Korea's foreign ministry on Saturday slammed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments on Pyongyang's relations with Moscow

Malaysia unexpectedly jumped into the fraught politics of the Israel-Hamas war when Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim vowed to maintain ties with Hamas

Sports Goings

India is the only side which hasn't been bowled out in this World Cup. They are also the only side to have bowled out every opposition team they have come across. The last three teams they faced, could not even cross 150. England were bowled out for 129, Sri Lanka for 55 and South Africa, the side with most runs in the tournament, were shot out for 83. That's how good the Indian bowlers have been. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were more than a handful. The addition of Mohammed Shami from the halfway stage due to an unfortunate injury to Hardik Pandya has made them almost invincible.

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood is witnessing a busy party season this Diwali and Friday saw the film celebrities head to producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a late entry at the party but turned out to be the best dressed guests at the bash. Kiara's red saree was complemented by Sidharth's green kurta look. The couple has been serving up some of the best traditional looks this festive season.

Lifestyle and Health

Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai last night. Many stars arrived at the party dressed in their best traditional ensembles. The guest list included Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, Shanaya Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra, Nargis Fakhri, Bhumi Pednekar, Tajasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Alaya F, Mouni Roy, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Vidya Balan, and others. While all the celebrities hose gorgeous traditional looks for the occasion, some stole the show in their striking ensembles.

That's all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

