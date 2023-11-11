Kiara Advani decks up in red, joins Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal for a Diwali bash

Bollywood is witnessing a busy party season this Diwali and Friday saw the film celebrities head to producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali bash. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made a late entry at the party but turned out to be the best dressed guests at the bash. Kiara's red saree was complemented by Sidharth's green kurta look. The couple has been serving up some of the best traditional looks this festive season. Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra cannot take their eyes off each other as they celebrate first Karwa Chauth Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Amritpal Bindra's Diwali bash.(Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth and Kiara arrive in style

Kiara Advani wore a red saree with a beautifully patterned shimmery red blouse and a statement neckpiece in diamonds. Sidharth complemented her in an embroidered green silk kurta pyjama.

Sidharth and Kiara had earlier attended fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash during the week. While Kiara had decked up in a mustard velvet lehenga, Sidharth had joined her in a heavily embroidered black kurta pyjama.

Vicky, Katrina and family

Among the other couples at the party were Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Katrina was spotted in a beige-golden saree and heavy matching earrings, whereas Vicky was in a black kurta pyjama with golden details. Both of them are currently gearing up for their film releases. While Katrina's Tiger 3 is set to hit theatres on Diwali, November 12, Vicky's Sam Bahadur is slated to release on December 1.

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured girlfriend and Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari Wagh and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also attended the party. Isabelle and Sharvari arrived in the same car and were twinning in lehengas. Isabelle wore a red one while Sharvari opted for a printed black lehenga.

Shahid, Mira, Madhuri at party

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also attended the party. Mira was seen in a yellow-golden outfit while Shahid was in a sequined black kurta pyjama. The couple had also attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. Madhuri Dixit attended the bash in a white outfit paired with a multi-layered emerald necklace.

There were also many celebrities who divided their time between Amritpal Bindra's party and the one hosted by producer Ekta Kapoor. Many first made an appearance at Ekta's Diwali bash and then headed to Amritpal's party.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON