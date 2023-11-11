BSP's Danish Ali says ethics panel's ‘script written somewhere else’; snubs BJP MP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Friday alleged that the content of Lok Sabha's ethics panel report against TMC MP Mahua Moitra on the ‘cash-for-query’ case had been ‘written somewhere else’, observing how BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had access to the details of the confidential reports associated with the case despite not being the member of the concerned committee. BSP MP Danish Ali(PTI)

"It seems that Nishikant Dubey (the complainant) is the most knowledgeable person in this Lok Sabha. He gets to know about confidential reports and things like how many times log-in was done beforehand and tweets about it too," the BSP MP told news agency PTI, alleging that the content of the report was revealed before it was tabled.

The report in connection with the ‘cash-for-query’ allegation against Moitra was submitted by the 10-member ethics committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar. The report recommended expulsion of the TMC MP from the Lower House for accepting ‘illegal gratifications’ from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani in order to raise questions in the Lok Sabha. The committee has recommended Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha for ‘unethical conduct’ and 'contempt of the House'.

The BSP MP further asked about the accountability of revealing confidential reports to the media, citing the violation of Rule 275 of the Procedure and Conduct of Bussiness in Lok Sabha. “Nishikant Dubey, who is not even a member of the committee, is tweeting all confidential reports…I am a member of the committee and cannot say what has been decided by it,” he said. "Everything is coming out in the open, which shows that the script had been written somewhere else," he added.

The 479-page report was adopted with a six-four majority. After the report was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Mahua Moitra said it was a pre-fixed match by a ‘kangaroo court’ and a death of parliamentary democracy.