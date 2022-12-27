Morning brief: Patnaik invites non-BJP CMs for meet in Odisha, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Patnaik invites non-BJP CMs for meet in Odisha

The political distance between Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and the Congress will likely shrink temporarily in January during the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup. The president of the Biju Janata Dal has invited all opposition chief ministers for the inaugural event to be held in Rourkela. Read more…

Not mandatory, but female cadets at NDA go for crew cuts

Women cadets at the Khadakwasla-based National Defence Academy (NDA) have chosen to sport crisp military-style crew cuts like their male counterparts for ease of training and to better fit into the armed forces, even though it isn’t mandatory for them to do so, officers familiar with the matter said on Monday. Read more…

‘Civil war in US, Elon Musk to…’: Russian official's wild predictions for 2023

High-ranking Russian official and former president Dmitry Medvedev on Monday contributed to "wildest" predictions for 2023 saying Britain will rejoin the European Union and oil prices will rise to $150 a barrel. In a series of tweets, Medvedev said that Poland and Hungary will occupy the western parts of former Ukraine and the area of Germany and its satellites, including Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts, will be incorporated into the Fourth Reich. Read more…

'They didn’t even let me pick my stuff': Ramiz reveals shocking scenes after PCB exit; 'jaise FIA ka chapa par gaya'

Pakistan endured a 0-3 drubbing against England in the recently-concluded Test series, following which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja was sacked from his position. The move was taken by the Pakistan government as he was replaced by Najam Sethi, which also appointed a 14-member committee to run the sports for the next four months. Read more…

Shah Rukh Khan gives Salman Khan warm hug on his birthday as they party together; fans 'love their friendship'. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been friends for decades. As Salman celebrated his birthday with a star-studded midnight bash in Mumbai on Monday, Shah Rukh joined the actor. Videos and photos of Shah Rukh and Salman meeting greeting other at the party, and Shah Rukh giving Salman a warm hug were shared online. Read more…

