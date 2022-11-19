Morning brief: Personal liberty to get priority under new CJI, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Personal liberty to get priority under new CJI Chandrachud

Matters of personal liberty will be prioritised in the new regime, Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud declared on Friday, unveiling his plans as the first judge of the country to grant immediate hearing to petitions asking for bail.

Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump

Elon Musk has chosen a different set of priorities even as Twitter faces an internal turmoil amid mass exits reported on Friday over an "ultimatum" - on "working long hours on high intensity - by the new boss. Even as a large number of users kept asking the question - 'Is Twitter dying' - while posting memes and criticising the new owner of the social network, Elon Musk started Twitter poll asking users whether former US president Donald Trump should be reinstated.

Ashwin's strong reaction after Ravi Shastri slams Rahul Dravid for taking breaking from New Zealand tour

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has been very critical about the Rahul Dravid-led current India support staff taking a break from the ongoing New Zealand series. The NCA coaching staff of VVS Laxman, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Sairaj Bahutule are filling in for Dravid, Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey as the team's head coach, batting and bowling coach respectively.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says hearing fans' whistles, celebrations in theatres is proof Yashoda's hard work 'was worth it'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked the audience for their 'appreciation and love for Yashoda' and called it the 'greatest gift and support'. On Twitter on Friday, Samantha shared a note saying that hearing the whistles of fans and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is 'proof that all the hard work' was all worth it.

Shehnaaz Gill dances with Guru Randhawa in Dubai and stuns in two gorgeous outfits: Check out videos and pics

Actor Shehnaaz Gill and many other stars jetted off to Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. The celebrities, including Shehnaaz, have already started sharing snippets from their time in the United Arab Emirates City. Shehnaaz even met with singer Guru Randhawa, and a new video shows them dancing on a yacht.