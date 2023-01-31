Morning brief: Peshawar mosque attack toll rises to 70, Pak Taliban say 'not us'; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Peshawar mosque attack: Toll rises to 70; Pak Taliban deny responsibility

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The toll in the suicide attack inside a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday rose to 70, and more than 150 people have been injured, reported news agency Bloomberg citing officials. The Pakistan media, however, kept the death count to 59. Read more

India's inflation will fall to 5% in 2023, 4% in 2024: IMF

Inflation in India is expected to come down from 6.8 percent in the current fiscal year ending March 31 to 5 percent the next fiscal, and then drop further to 4 percent in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday. Read more

'He could be next Babar or Kohli': Rashid Latif gives 'IPL' reminder in bold prediction on 'outstanding' England star

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Far from the talks about the ongoing India-New Zealand series and the impending and much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Test series, is another series where reigning ODI World Cup winners England are going through a dip. They have already lost the three-match series with a game in hand. Despite England's concerning show, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif was thoroughly impressed with an England batting star as he hailed him the “next Babar Azam or Virat Kohli”. Read more

Priyanka Chopra finally shows Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face, fans say ‘looking like daddy' Nick Jonas. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed the face of her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She attended an event where the Jonas Brothers, including her husband Nick Jonas, unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya Shetty's Chikankari suit, sneakers for dancing with KL Rahul at wedding after-party proves Chill brides are best

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony a few days ago at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The actor wore several stunning outfits for the various festivities - which took place leading up to her wedding, including a gorgeous Anamika Khanna lehenga that took 10,000 hours to make, her Nani's vintage earrings with a Chikankari lehenga, and more. Read more

Friends perfectly recreate hook steps from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang at wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan has turned into a massive hit. Besides fans sharing their love for the film, social media is filled with videos showing people recreating hook steps from the various dance numbers of the movie. One such video has wowed people and it shows a group of friends dancing to Besharam Rang at a wedding. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail