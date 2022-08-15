Morning brief: PM Modi dons white turban with ‘Tiranga’ motif on I-Day, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 15, 2022 09:09 AM IST
PM Modi dons a Tricolour turban as he addresses the nation on the 76th Independence Day from the Red Fort. 
ByHT News Desk

PM Modi dons white turban with Tricolour motif in tune with Har Ghar TirangaCarrying on with the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wore a white turban with a long tail with the National Flag motif. Read more

No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report

Officials in the Maharashtra government will answer their phones with ‘Vande Mataram’, not a ‘hello’ from now on, newly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in an official order Sunday. Read moreWorld Punjabi Organisation takes out candle-light march in Delhi

The World Punjabi Organisation headed by Vikramjit Singh Sahney, member of the Rajya Sabha, commemorated the 75th Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at India Gate on Sunday. Read more

Rishabh Pant's straightforward response to threat from Dinesh Karthik over place in India's T20I line-up for Asia Cup

Before India gear up for the T20 World Cup in Australia later in October, the Rohit Sharma-led side will have a chance to test themselves in the impending Asia Cup tournament which begins from August 27 onwards in the UAE. Read more

