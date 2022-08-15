No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
- Newly-appointed Maharashtra culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has ordered government officials to receive phone calls with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of a hello.
Officials in the Maharashtra government will answer their phones with ‘Vande Mataram’, not a ‘hello’ from now on, newly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in an official order Sunday.
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hello," Mungantiwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18.
"I want all government officials in the state to say 'Vande Mataram' (while receiving phones) till January 26 next year,” he said.
The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
Five days after the induction of 18 ministers into his cabinet, Shinde distributed portfolios, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting several key ministries, including home and finance – both to be handled by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
In addition, Fadnavis will also handle law and judiciary, water resources, housing, energy and protocol portfolios. Another key portfolio - the revenue department - has been handed to BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.
Shinde, on the other hand, kept urban development and 11 other ministries with himself.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leadership was toppled by rebel Eknath Shinde, who took more than 50 party leaders with him to join hands with the BJP. Shinde and Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister and deputy CM on June 30.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
-
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
-
J&K enthusiasm breaking all records: LG Manoj Sinha on Har Ghar Tiranga drive
A walkathon was organised on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday in which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with many senior civil, security officials and hundreds of security personnel, besides people marched holding Tricolour in hands. The walkathon, a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, was organised by the Border Security Force from the Lalit Ghat to the Botanical Garden.
