Morning brief: Police say over 1,000 artifacts ‘missing’ from Sri Lanka's Prez Palace, PM house, and all the latest news

Over 1,000 artefacts ‘missing’ from Sri Lanka's Prez Palace, PM house: Police

At least 1,000 artefacts, including items of vintage and antique value, have gone missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace and Prime Minister's official residence, both of which were stormed by anti-government protesters earlier this month, police have said. Read more

Rijiju on CJI's rebuke to media: ‘India has most independent judiciary’

Reacting to Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana's remarks on media running ‘kangaroo courts’, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has the ‘most independent judiciary’ in the world. Read more

'I speak as a mother of a 19-year-old': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Goa bar row

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said an 18-year-old should not be demonised amid Congress's allegation against Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani which the minister refuted and dared the Congress to legally prove its claim. Read more

Milind Soman merges travel and fitness in Egypt, runs in Alexandria

Milind Soman is living it up in Egypt. The actor is currently on a vacation with wife Ankita Konwar in Egypt and they are giving us all the goals we need to start planning for our next trip. Read more

RGV says Indira Gandhi is acting like Kangana Ranaut in this 1984 interview

Ram Gopal Varma has said that Indira Gandhi 'is acting like Kangana Ranaut' in an old interview that he shared on Twitter. Thanking the filmmaker, Kangana wrote on her Instagram account that the compliment came as a reassurance to her. Kangana essays the role of the India's first and only woman prime minister in her upcoming film, Emergency. Read more

