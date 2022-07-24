Over 1,000 artefacts ‘missing’ from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM house: Police
At least 1,000 artefacts, including items of vintage and antique value, have gone missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace and Prime Minister's official residence, both of which were stormed by anti-government protesters earlier this month, police have said.
The numbers, however, are based on initial investigations, and it will be extremely difficult for police to deduce the exact number of items that have gone missing as the Sri Lankan Department of Archaeology does not have a record of the antiques and artefacts kept at the Presidential Palace, despite the building being gazetted as a place of archaeological importance, web portal Colombo Page reported, quoting police sources.
Also Read: Hours after crackdown, Sri Lanka Prez office in full control of army
Special teams have been formed to begin an inquiry, the report added.
On July 9, demonstrators agitating against the government's handling of the island nation's unprecedented economic crisis stormed the two buildings, both of which are located in the country's largest city of Colombo, and occupied them.
Protesters squarely blame then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family – many of whom were government ministers before stepping down amid widespread anger – for the crisis. Their ire was also directed at then PM and now President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who they see as an ally and proxy of the Rajapaksas.
On July 13, Rajapaksa fled to Maldives and resigned, prompting Wickremesinghe to take over as interim President. On July 20, the 73-year-old leader was elected by Parliamentarians as the nation's President. Two days later, he appointed Dinesh Gunawardena as the prime minister.
(With PTI inputs)
-
3 funeral attendees shot outside of Chicago church
A drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside of a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service Saturday afternoon, police said. At approximately 2:30 p.m., someone inside a gray sedan drove by and opened fire at a group of funeral attendees who were taking a picture outside of Universal Community Missionary Baptist Church in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, The Sun-Times reported.
-
US man infected With Covid, monkeypox at the same time: Report
A man in the United States has been reportedly infected with both Covid and monkeypox at the same time in the first known case. A resident of California, Mitcho Thompson, tested positive for the coronavirus virus in late June, the reports said. “The doctor was very certain that I have monkeypox and that I had both,” Thompson told American broadcast network NBC on his double whammy.
-
Biden likely has highly contagious BA.5 Covid-19 strain, says doctor
President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president's physician earlier notes did not mention the sore throat or body aches. Biden tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning. He has been isolating in the White House residence since then.
-
‘Disappointed at lack of progress over nuclear talks,’ France tells Iran: Report
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his disappointment to his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the lack of progress over talks on the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Saturday. In June, Iran began removing essentially all the agency's monitoring equipment, installed under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Macron also urged the liberation of four French citizens that he said were "held arbitrarily" in Iran.
-
Russian missiles hit Ukraine port; Kyiv says it is still preparing grain exports
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's southern port of Odesa on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, threatening a deal signed just a day earlier to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and ease global food shortages caused by the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strike showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement the deal. Neither a Russian defence ministry statement nor the military's evening summary on Saturday mentioned any missile strike in Odesa.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics