RGV says Indira Gandhi acted like Kangana Ranaut in this 1984 interview, actor laughs, calls it 'reassuring'

Ram Gopal Varma has said that Indira Gandhi 'is acting like Kangana Ranaut' in an old interview that he shared on Twitter. Thanking the filmmaker, Kangana wrote on her Instagram account that the compliment came as a reassurance to her. Kangana essays the role of the India's first and only woman prime minister in her upcoming film, Emergency. (Also read: Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, shares first look)

Ram Gopal Varma shared an interview of the former Indian Prime Minister and tweeted, “Believe it or not! Indira Gandhi is acting like #KanganaRanaut ..Check Indira Gandhi Full Interview 1984.” The late PM shared her views on the tense situation in Punjab at the time in the interview.

Posting a screenshot of the tweet, Kangana wrote, “Hahaha Thank you sir, it is reassuring as I cast myself in this role.” A glimpse of Kangana's post.

Kangana had unveiled the first look teaser of Emergency recently and impressed one and all with her Indira Gandhi avatar. Kangana had shared the video clip and wrote, “Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’ #Emergency shoot begins.” Produced under Kangana's Manikarnika Films, Emergency also marks the directorial debut of Kangana.

Earlier this week, Anupam Kher revealed his first look from the film. He plays the role of Jai Prakash Narayan in the film. Speaking about it, the veteran actor said in a press statement, “Kangana’s interpretation of JP Narayan is fascinating. She believes and it’s also the truth that JP Narayan is a hero of the film not just because I am playing the character. Her treatment of the character is like that of a hero.”

Before Emergency, Kangana essayed the role of a real life person in Thalaivi. She played the titular role of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa.

Kangana was recently seen in Dhaakad, which proved to be a box office dud. She has Tejas next in line. She will be seen as an Indian Air Force officer in the film directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Kangana is also producing Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tiku weds Sheru which is set for a digital release on Amazon Prime and also features Avneet Kaur.

