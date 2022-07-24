Home / India News / 'I speak as a mother of a 19-year-old': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Goa bar row
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said an 18-year-old should not be demonised and recounted how her brother suffered trying to make his dream come true in Mumbai. 
Published on Jul 24, 2022 06:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said an 18-year-old should not be demonised amid Congress's allegation against Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani which the minister refuted and dared the Congress to legally prove its claim. Without naming the Union minister, Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "18-year-olds may not know the process is the punishment in acquiring licenses for running a restaurant in India." Her tweet comes while the Union minister asserted that her daughter is a first-year college student and does not run any bar. Also Read | Smriti Irani on Congress charges against daughter: ‘See you in court’

"I speak as a mother of a 19 year old & keeping my politics aside," Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

As the Sena MP was countered on social media and was asked by a user whether she would have said the same thing if the allegations were against an ordinary citizen, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "My brother, who came from a totally not so privileged background had the same dream at 18, faced massive losses as well as mental health issues trying to make his dream come true in Mumbai. So yes, I do know where my concern comes from. So yes, please sit down."

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Smriti Irani's daughter is associated with an illegal bar in Goa. The minister challenged the Congress and said, "I will see you in the court of law and the court of people". Asking the Congress where her daughter's name was mentioned in the notice that the Congress cited.

"My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of 5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," Smriti Irani said referring to the National Herald case.

    HT News Desk

