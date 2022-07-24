'I speak as a mother of a 19-year-old': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Goa bar row

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday said an 18-year-old should not be demonised amid Congress's allegation against Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani which the minister refuted and dared the Congress to legally prove its claim. Without naming the Union minister, Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, "18-year-olds may not know the process is the punishment in acquiring licenses for running a restaurant in India." Her tweet comes while the Union minister asserted that her daughter is a first-year college student and does not run any bar. Also Read | Smriti Irani on Congress charges against daughter: ‘See you in court’

"I speak as a mother of a 19 year old & keeping my politics aside," Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted.

18 year olds may not know the process is the punishment in acquiring licenses for running a restaurant in India, a young girl attempted something audacious in pursuit of her dreams,maybe erred, do not demonise.

PS: I speak as a mother of a 19 year old& keeping my politics aside. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 23, 2022

As the Sena MP was countered on social media and was asked by a user whether she would have said the same thing if the allegations were against an ordinary citizen, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "My brother, who came from a totally not so privileged background had the same dream at 18, faced massive losses as well as mental health issues trying to make his dream come true in Mumbai. So yes, I do know where my concern comes from. So yes, please sit down."

My brother, who came from a totally not so privileged background had the same dream at 18, faced massive losses as well as mental health issues trying to make his dream come true in Mumbai. So yes, I do know where my concern comes from. So yes, please sit down. https://t.co/iYnFEA9YO3 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 23, 2022

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Smriti Irani's daughter is associated with an illegal bar in Goa. The minister challenged the Congress and said, "I will see you in the court of law and the court of people". Asking the Congress where her daughter's name was mentioned in the notice that the Congress cited.

"My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of ₹5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," Smriti Irani said referring to the National Herald case.

