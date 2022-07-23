Home / India News / Smriti Irani on Congress charges against daughter: ‘See you in court’
Smriti Irani on Congress charges against daughter: ‘See you in court’

Union minister Smriti Irani at a press conference, hit back at the Congress asserting that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish is a first-year college student and does not run any bar.
Union Minister Smriti Irani addresses a press conference at her residence in New Delhi.(PTI)
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 10:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Union minister Smriti Irani launched a counter-attack on the Congress charges of her daughter running an illegal bar in Goa, saying that her daughter was attacked for the BJP leader speaking against Gandhis.

Accusing the Congress of assassinating her daughter's character, the union minister said she will ‘seek answers in the court of law’, PTI reported. "Those who assassinated my daughter's character, I will see you in the court of law and the court of people," she said.

Irani's counter comes after Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh and Amit Patkar shared a copy of the purported show cause notice given to the bar and alleged that the excise official who issued the notice was being transferred after pressure from the authorities.

"We demand from the prime minister that Smriti Irani should be immediately sacked as a minister from the Union cabinet. You owe it to this country, to the youth of this country," news agency PTI quoted Khera.

Khera also alleged that bouncers of private security have been deployed around the restaurant in Goa, to keep the media out of bounds.

Irani at a press conference, hit back at the Congress asserting that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish is a first-year college student and does not run any bar.

"My daughter's fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of 5,000 cr by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls," the MP said, apparently referring to the National Herald case.

She dared Rahul Gandhi to fight from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat again in 2024, and vowed that she will make him bite the dust again.

