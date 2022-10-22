Morning brief: Prashant Kishor's dare to Nitish over 'BJP link', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'If you have nothing to do with BJP then…': Prashant Kishor dares Nitish Kumar

After Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar rubbished Prashant Kishor's claim that he was still in touch with the BJP, the poll strategist on Saturday dared the JD(U) to ask his party MP Harivansh to quit the post of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha. The two former party colleagues have been targeting each other over their previous link with the BJP following the latest political realignment in Bihar. Read more…

'You didn't ask one question about him. Your first name was Virat Kohli...': Gambhir reignites 'hero-worship' debate

Former India cricketer and two-time World Cup winner, Gautam Gambhir, has voiced his opinion against 'hero worship' which has been prevalent in Indian cricket for a long time. And in a recent interview, ahead of the start of Team India's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign in Australia against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, Gambhir once again spoke on the subject while making a big statement on Virat Kohli and comparing him with one of his teammates in the World Cup squad. Read more…

RRR in Japan: Ram Charan, Jr NTR laugh and walk at Shibuya Crossing with their wives Upasana and Pranathi. Watch

Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have shared fun videos as they walked with their wives Upasana Konidela and Pranathi Nandamuri, respectively, on a street in Japan. The actors are currently in Japan for the promotion of their hit film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Taking to their Instagram on Friday, both the actors posted videos that also featured SS Rajamouli's son and assistant director SS Karthikeya, producer Sunny Gunnam and their wives. Read more…

Bhumi Pednekar with Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgan, Rakul Preet Singh wins the traditional fashion game at her Diwali party

Diwali festivities in Bollywood are currently underway in full swing. After Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali parties, Bhumi Pednekar invited B-town to celebrate the festival of lights at her residence in Mumbai. Read more…

Smriti Irani shares why 'blue paani' left her 'red faced' in hilarious Instagram post

Smriti Irani is an avid Instagram user. Every now and then, she takes to the platform to share different kinds of posts. While some of her shares motivate people, others leave them chuckling. The recent post by her belongs to the latter category and may leave you smiling too. Read more…