RRR in Japan: Ram Charan, Jr NTR laugh and walk at Shibuya Crossing with their wives Upasana and Pranathi. Watch

Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR have shared fun videos as they walked with their wives Upasana Konidela and Pranathi Nandamuri, respectively, on a street in Japan. The actors are currently in Japan for the promotion of their hit film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Taking to their Instagram on Friday, both the actors posted videos that also featured SS Rajamouli's son and assistant director SS Karthikeya, producer Sunny Gunnam and their wives. (Also Read | Jr NTR gets surprise from hotel staff in Japan ahead of RRR release; actor reacts to letter written in Hindi: ‘So sweet’)

In the video shared by Ram, all of them laughed as they walked hand in hand at Shibuya Crossing in the evening. They also carried red roses. Sharing the video, Ram captioned the post, "Together forever (red heart emoji)!!" He also added the hashtag RRR. The RRR song Dosti was added as the background song.

Jr NTR posted a similar video and wrote, "Tokyo Drift, Shibuya Crossing." In the video, they walked a few steps, laughed, and then stopped. In the clip, Ram wore a black suit while Upasana opted for a black top and golden skirt. Jr NTR wore a blue suit while Pranathi opted for a white outfit.

Taking to her Instagram, Upasana shared pictures ahead of RRR's premiere. The photos featured Ram, Upasana, SS Rajamouli, his wife, Jr NTR and Pranathi. All of them posed in a theatre in front of a poster of RRR. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "It’s show time! #rrrinjapan."

Upasana shared pictures ahead of RRR's premiere.

All of them posed in a theatre in front of a poster of RRR.

Several pictures of Ram, Jr NTR and their families emerged online after they reached Japan. In the photos, Ram and Upasana dined with a few fans at a restaurant. Jr NTR was welcomed by a heartfelt note from a housekeeping staff of the hotel he has been staying at.

RRR hit the theatres in Japan on October 21. It is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster.

Recently, RRR fans were disappointed as the film was not selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2023. However, last week, the team applied RRR in 14 categories under the For your consideration campaign. RRR team has asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON