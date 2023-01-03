Morning brief: Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Yogi bastion UP, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

With Ghaziabad's Loni, Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Yogi bastion UP

Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ resumes today, heading towards Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh. After a nine-day winter break in the national capital, the Grand Old Party is in the last leg…read more.

Cold wave, dense fog to continue to grip Northwest India, says IMD. Top updates

The India Meteorological Department has predicted cold wave conditions over the plains of northwest India for the next four days. "Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue…read more.

UK strikes and crumbling health service add troubles to Rishi Sunak government

British rail workers will walk off the job much of this week, paralyzing transport and adding to the troubles piling up for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government. Union workers will strike for five…read more.

'We won't sledge, our body language is enough for Sri Lanka to…': Hardik Pandya's blazing remark ahead of 1st T20I

After a disappointing 2022, Team India will hope to start the new year on a strong note as they host Sri Lanka for a full-fledged limited over series. The action gets underway with the T20Is, with the…read more.

Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan returns from holiday, aces airport fashion in comfy casuals. Watch

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, had jetted off from Mumbai a few days ago to celebrate New Year's day while holidaying. Today, the trio…read more.

Video of woman relighting candle using its smoke trail stuns people, goes viral

If you are someone who loves performing science experiments at home or watching videos of people executing stunning experiments, then here’s a video that will leave you delighted. The now-viral video…read more.

