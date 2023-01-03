Home / Trending / Video of woman relighting candle using its smoke trail stuns people, goes viral

Video of woman relighting candle using its smoke trail stuns people, goes viral

trending
Published on Jan 03, 2023 08:31 AM IST

The viral video showing a woman reigniting a candle using its smoke trail was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the woman trying to reignite a candle using its smoke trail.(Twitter/@gunsnrosesgirl3)
The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the woman trying to reignite a candle using its smoke trail.(Twitter/@gunsnrosesgirl3)
ByArfa Javaid

If you are someone who loves performing science experiments at home or watching videos of people executing stunning experiments, then here’s a video that will leave you delighted. The now-viral video opens to show a woman snuffing out a candle with a paper cup and immediately lighting a lighter. She then takes the fire source near to the smoke trail released by the candle. As the video nears its end, the flame travels down and relights the candle.

“Lighting a candle using its own smoke,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by the handle @gunsnrosesgirl3. The user replied to their own tweet and wrote, “See that white smoke when the candle goes out. That’s paraffin wax vapour. It’s the unburned fuel particles, including unburned carbon, this fuel trail is flammable as seen here it can be ignited.”

Watch the video:

Since being shared two days ago on Twitter, the post has received 9.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. It has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

While many performed the experiment at home, others were in awe of how the flame travelled down and relighted the candle. What do you think of this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
twitter viral video
twitter viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out