Aishwarya Rai with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan returns from holiday, aces airport fashion in comfy casuals. Watch

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, had jetted off from Mumbai a few days ago to celebrate New Year's day while holidaying. Today, the trio returned to Mumbai, and the paparazzi clicked them exiting the airport. While Aaradhya and Abhishek chose colourful outfits for their jet-set look, Aishwarya aced airport fashion in black-colour comfy casuals. Keep scrolling to check out the snippets from their arrival in the bay. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya: Stars who aced 'Colour Of The Season' hot pink in 2022)

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya return to Mumbai

On Tuesday, the paparazzi clicked Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya arriving at the Mumbai airport. They shared the family's pictures and videos online, which garnered several comments from their fans. One user complimented Aishwarya's airport look and wrote, "These days her airport looks are wow." Another user commented, "Absolutely mommas gal [heart eye emoji]." Meanwhile, the snippets show Aishwarya holding her daughter's hands while leaving the airport and Abhishek holding the car door open for them both. See the video below.

Coming to Aishwarya's airport look, the PS1 actor chose an all-black look. She wore a black round-neck full-sleeve top styled with matching bodycon leggings and an oversized coat. The blazer features wide collars, a loose silhouette, double-breasted button closures, drop shoulders, billowy half sleeves, and longer hem length.

Lastly, Aishwarya chose centre-parted open tresses, dark pink lip shade, winged black eyeliner, glowing skin and blushed cheeks for the glam picks. A black handbag, chunky lace-up sneakers, a bracelet, and a digital watch rounded off the accessories.

As for Aaradhya and Abhishek, the father-daughter duo wore sweatshirts and pants for their arrival in Mumbai. While Aaradhya chose a light pink jacket and black pants, Abhishek complemented his daughter in an orange hoodie and skinny black jeans.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It will release on April 28. Meanwhile, Abhishek, who was last seen in Dasvi and Breathe Into The Shadows season 2, has R Balki's Ghoomer in the pipeline.