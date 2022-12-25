Aishwarya Rai celebrates Christmas with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, shares an adorable pic: Check out the post inside

Christmas is here, and your favourite celebrities are ringing in the day by posting wishes on social media or celebrating with family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also doing the same. The actor ringed in the festival of joy with her and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, and shared a picture with fans on social media. She dropped the post with the caption, "Merry Christmas and much love, peace, good health and happiness. God Bless." Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra to Zendaya: Stars who aced 'Colour Of The Season' hot pink in 2022)

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya's Christmas wish

Christmas is marked on December 25 all across the globe. The festival commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ and is one of the most sacred days in Christianity. It is spent singing carols, eating delicious food, exchanging gifts, visiting friends, decorating homes, spending time with family, and so much more. Aishwarya also marked the holiday at her home with her loved ones and shared a picture with her daughter, Aaradhya, on Instagram. It shows the mother-daughter duo posing in front of a Christmas tree and portrait of the actor's father while Aaradhya holds Christmas decorations with her name on them.

Aishwarya's picture garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Many fans wished the star and her family "Merry Christmas" in the comments section. A user wrote, "Cute mother daughter." Another commented, "Love you and your beautiful daughter."

Meanwhile, after posting the picture online, the paparazzi clicked Aishwarya and Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport with Abhishek Bachchan. The family is heading off for a holiday to ring in the festivities. While Aishwarya chose an all-black outfit, Aaradhya looked adorable in a pink hoodie and black jogger set.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek married in 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film released on September 30, 2022. It was a hit at the box office.