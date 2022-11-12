Aishwarya Rai's anarkali for attending Sonali Bendre's wedding anniversary is the Mehendi outfit you need

The wedding season has kickstarted in the country, which means shopping for the best ethnic looks. If you are taking up the role of bridesmaid for your best friend's or a family wedding, having multiple traditional ensembles for the innumerable ceremonies is a must. And what better place to look for some sartorial tips than your favourite Bollywood divas? Our suggestion - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heavily-embroidered anarkali for attending Sonali Bendre's wedding anniversary party with Abhishek Bachchan. Keep scrolling to find more details.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns ethnic goddess for Sonali Bendre's party

On Friday night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's wedding anniversary party in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the bash and posted the snippets on social media. For the occasion, Aishwarya donned an embroidered anarkali suit set and channelled her inner ethnic goddess in the ensemble. It is a perfect look for a Mehendi ceremony or a wedding function. You can style the look with minimal details just like Aishwarya. Check out the pictures below for stealing style tips from the Ponniyin Selvan: I actor. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai's all-black airport look is the coolest take on comfy athleisure)

Aishwarya Rai's indigo blue-coloured anarkali features a long kurti decorated in heavy brocade patterns in light blue, silver, white, turquoise and several other hues. It also comes with full-length sleeves, a broad neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette with a flowy skirt, and broad borders on the hemline.

Aishwarya wore the anarkali kurti with solid dark blue churidar pants and a matching zari dupatta - placed on the shoulder and embroidered with matching broad brocade-pattern-adorned borders.

Aishwarya Rai attends Sonali Bendre's wedding anniversary party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

For the accessories, Aishwarya chose a pearl necklace, dangling gold earrings, a statement ring, and embellished juttis. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, sharp contouring, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks.

What do you think of Aishwarya Rai's anarkali suit?