News / India News / Morning brief: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi in Ladakh on birth anniversary; and all the latest news

Morning brief: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi in Ladakh on birth anniversary; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 20, 2023 08:55 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from the Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to father Rajiv Gandhi at 14270 feet in Ladakh today

A day after riding a motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Tso in Ladakh, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from the banks of the lake on Sunday. “Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country…read more.

Screengrab of the video showing Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Sunday.
Screengrab of the video showing Rahul Gandhi paying tribute to father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Sunday.

Chandrayaan-3 awaits sunrise at designated Moon site. When will it land?

The Chandrayaan-3 mission underwent a second and final deboosting operation bringing its Lander Module nearer to Moon, the Isro said on Sunday. The deboosting operation has reduced the orbit of the Lander Module to 25 km x 134 km. The Indian Space Research Organisation said…read more.

Highly mutated Covid variant detected in four countries: What experts said

A new, highly mutated, lineage of the Covid-19 virus – BA.2.86 has been detected by public health authorities in some countries, sparking concerns of a renewed surge in infections. Since late July, one case each of BA.2.86 has been confirmed in the United States, the United Kingdom…read more.

India's Asia Cup squad to have additional players as Iyer, Rahul concerns remain; BCCI to avoid Shastri act on Dravid

Indian cricket fans are a morning away from being made aware of the team's Asia Cup plans, which would directly hint towards their ODI World Cup squad as well. Led by former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar, BCCI's selection committee is all set to announce a 17-member team list for the…read more.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor set airport fashion goals in trendy and casual looks as they catch flight out of Mumbai: Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got clicked by the paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport today. Ranbir and Alia set airport-style goals for their travels dressed in coordinated blue and white-coloured ensembles. The pictures and videos show Alia and Ranbir stepping out of their vehicle outside the…read more.

Gadar 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol film continues to soar, mints 336.13 crore in India

Gadar 2 has been soaring high at the domestic box office since its release on August 11. As per Sacnilk.com, the film minted 32 crore on Saturday. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 minted 284.63 crore…read more.

Man’s reaction to granddaughter’s engagement announcement is all about happiness

A heartwarming moment shared between a man and his granddaughter has left people emotional on Instagram. The video shows the elderly man’s reaction to his granddaughter’s engagement. “Grandpa’s reaction is the bes,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to…read more.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out