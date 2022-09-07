Morning brief: Rahul visits Rajiv Gandhi Memorial ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul visits Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday morning attended a prayer meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur where the former prime minister was assassinated in a suicide bomb blast while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. Read more…

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia stopped by Bajrang Dal activists from entering Ujjain temple; ‘his beef statement…’

A ruckus broke out on Tuesday as Bajrang Dal activists stopped Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from entering the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain citing Ranbir Kapoor's past comment on beef-eating. Videos of police cane charging the protesters went viral while Ujjain CSP Om Prakash Mishra said the protesters started fighting with police officers. Read more…

How can India still reach Asia Cup 2022 final after Super 4 defeats to Sri Lanka and Pakistan: All scenarios explained

When India reached the Super 4 stage of 2022 Asia Cup last week, there was a particular stat that was repeatedly highlighted on social media - 14 consecutive wins for the Men in Blue in the tournament's history which stretched across four editions. But in a space of three nights, India lost two consecutive matches in the Asia Cup for the first time since 2014, leaving them on the brink of elimination. With just a game in hand now, can Rohit Sharma's men still qualify for the Asia Cup final? Read more…

'Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine' says actor's representative: 'Result of an odd online illusion'

Hours after a video of singer-actor Harry Styles allegedly spitting on actor Chris Pine emerged online, a representative of Chris dismissed the claims and called it a ridiculous story. The incident took place at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling when Harry took a seat next to Chris. Read more…

Kim Kardashian bares it in jockstrap, debuts bleached eyebrows with blonde hair for new magazine cover: All pics inside

American socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet once again. Years after posing nude for an iconic Paper magazine cover, Kim is baring it once again in a new photoshoot for Interview magazine. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared pictures from the magazine shoot on her Instagram page and looked unrecognizable as she transformed into a blonde babe. Read more…

