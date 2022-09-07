Ranbir Kapoor, Alia stopped by Bajrang Dal activists from entering Ujjain temple; ‘his beef statement…’

A ruckus broke out on Tuesday as Bajrang Dal activists stopped Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from entering the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain citing Ranbir Kapoor's past comment on beef-eating. Videos of police cane charging the protesters went viral while Ujjain CSP Om Prakash Mishra said the protesters started fighting with police officers. "We were making arrangements as some VIPs were about to visit Mahakaleshwar temple. During which some people started gathering here to protest against them. One of the protestors started fighting with police officers," Mishra said to ANI.

Police said they have taken action under section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code against a right-wing activist.

In a viral video, a Bajrang Dal activist said they were protesting peacefully showing only black flags to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who were scheduled to visit the temple, but police started cane-charging them. “We are protesting against Ranbir Kapoor and won't let him enter the Mahakal temple. He made derogatory statements against our gaumata. He had said eating beef is good,” he said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were at the temple to offer prayers ahead of the release of their film Brahmastra. Director Ayan Mukherji, however, took darshan of the deity, temple priest Ashish Pujari confirmed to PTI.

Bajrang Dal workers raised 'Jai Shriram' slogans when Ranbir and Alia arrived at the spot to take darshan, a PTI report said. Bajrang Dal leader Ankit Choube said even Alia Bhatt said those who want to see her film 'Brahmastra' should watch while others who are not keen shouldn't.

What had Ranbir Kapoor said on beef?

In 2011, Ranbir Kapoor while promoting his film Rockstar said he loved eating beef. “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan," he had said. The old video has resurfaced ahead of the release of Brahmastra and Ranbir Kapoor is being called 'beef guy from Peshawar' by the 'boycott gang'.

