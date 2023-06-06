Morning brief: Railways spent much less on track maintenance than CAG estimated, and all the latest news

Railways spent much less on replacing old tracks than CAG estimated: Data

With questions being asked of its track maintenance following the horrific accident in Balasore on Friday, Indian Railways has said that it spent ₹13,523 crore from a non-lapsable Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) on replacing old tracks (track renewals) in 2020-21, although the number was still short by ₹44,936 crore of the amount the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) estimated would be needed for the purpose.

Republicans threaten contempt of Congress proceedings as FBI withholds alleged Biden bribery document

In a new twist to the ongoing conflict between Republicans and the FBI, Representative James Comer (R-Ky.) has accused the bureau of withholding an unclassified document that allegedly implicates President Joe Biden in a criminal bribery scheme.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana hold their mother's hands as they return to Mumbai after father's death. Watch

Actors and brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with their mother Poonam Khurrana. In a video that emerged online, the brothers were seen exiting the Mumbai airport. As they walked towards their car, they held Poonam's hands.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's fashion evolution from debut era to present style

It was in June 2013 that Kim Taehyung aka V was revealed as South Korean boy band BTS' "secret weapon" and final member and ten years down, data derived from Google Trends reveals that the vocalist is the most popular K-pop idol and Asian and we are no stranger to his fashion evolution over the years that has been marked by a unique and eclectic style.

Dravid's blockbuster reaction after Shastri, Ponting, Akram pick Australia as 'slight favourites' for WTC final

No matter the format or the tournament, Team India always enters as heavy favourites. And in Test cricket, where the team has been a dominant force for over a decade now, both at home and on overseas soil, there should be just one answer to who stands favourites in the World Test Championship final between India and Australia.

