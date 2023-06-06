It was in June 2013 that Kim Taehyung aka V was revealed as South Korean boy band BTS' “secret weapon” and final member and ten years down, data derived from Google Trends reveals that the vocalist is the most popular K-pop idol and Asian and we are no stranger to his fashion evolution over the years that has been marked by a unique and eclectic style. Selected as a trainee in 2011, Taehyung remained hidden for two years while the rest of the members introduced themselves to fans and was only introduced just days before BTS' official debut on June 12, 2013 but from a hidden member to a global phenomenon, V has become a fashion icon with his delightful mix of experimentation, artistic expression and a touch of avant-garde.

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's fashion evolution from debut era to present style (Photo by Twitter/thvlatam)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taehyung effortlessly combines vibrant colours, unconventional silhouettes, and unique accessories to create visually captivating ensembles. Whether he's rocking a tailored suit with a vibrant pattern, donning oversized coats and wide-brimmed hats, or showcasing his love for statement jewelry, Taehyung's fashion sense consistently pushes boundaries and captivates the imagination.

His ability to seamlessly blend high fashion with streetwear and his fearless approach to expressing his individuality through clothing, have solidified his place as a true trendsetter and fashion icon in the industry. Here's a brief overview of Kim Taehyung's fashion evolution:

Debut Era (2013-2014):

During BTS's early years, Taehyung's fashion style was more casual and street-inspired. He often sported baggy jeans, oversized T-shirts and snapback hats. His style reflected the group's hip-hop influences during this period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dark and Edgy (2015-2016):

As BTS gained popularity, Taehyung's fashion evolved into a darker and edgier look. He frequently wore leather jackets, ripped jeans and accessorised with chokers and rings. His style showcased a rebellious and alternative aesthetic.

Bold and Experimental (2017-2018):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this period, Taehyung's fashion became bolder and more experimental. He incorporated vibrant colours, patterns and unique silhouettes into his outfits. Taehyung was often seen wearing oversized and unconventional pieces, including wide-brimmed hats, statement coats, and wide-legged trousers. He also showcased his love for accessories, such as berets, scarves, and chunky jewellery.

Sophisticated and Refined (2019-2020):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taehyung's fashion took on a more sophisticated and refined approach. He embraced tailored suits, blazers and dress shirts, often incorporating elegant patterns and textures. He experimented with different materials, like velvet and silk, adding a touch of luxury to his outfits. Taehyung's style during this period exuded elegance and charisma.

Eclectic and Artistic (2021-2023):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Taehyung's fashion has embraced an eclectic and artistic aesthetic. He mixes different styles, textures and patterns, creating visually captivating ensembles. Taehyung often incorporates vibrant colours, unique accessories, and statement pieces into his outfits. His style showcases a blend of high fashion, streetwear and artistic expression.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Throughout his fashion evolution, Taehyung has consistently displayed his individuality and willingness to experiment with different styles. His fashion choices have inspired and influenced many fans worldwide, earning him recognition as a style icon.