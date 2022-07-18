Morning brief: Ranthambore tigers move closer to human habitats as numbers rise, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ranthambore tigers move closer to human habitats as numbers rise

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district has seen a 45% growth in big cat population in last eight years, but it has added to concern as the felines do not have enough space to mark their territory, leading to a dozen moving out and posing danger to nearby human habitats, officials said. Read more

Race to Rashtrapati Bhawan: Here's a list of 14 presidents of India

The race to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, between India's first tribal presidential candidate and a former finance minister, begins Monday as National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Droupadi Murmu and Opposition’s joint pick - Yashwant Sinha - battle it out for the post of President of India. The numbers, however, are in Murmu's favour. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj Singh's '45-minute conversation' tweet about Rishabh Pant after India's series win takes internet by storm

Shortly after India captured the ODI series 2-1 by defeating England by five wickets in the third ODI in Manchester where Rishabh Pant emerged as the star with a match-winning century, a tweet from Yuvraj Singh has gone viral. Pant slammed his maiden ODI ton off 109 balls and took his team home in a chase of 260, thus helping India register only the third ODI bilateral series win in England. As former cricketers went gaga over Pant and his heroics, Yuvraj's tweet indicated that he'd had a 45-minute conversation with the India wicketkeeper batter which resulted in the outcome. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena Kapoor in trendiest tie-dye print shirt and shorts has a fun date with son Jeh during Italy holiday: All pics

After having the best time in London, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family's next stop is Italy. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, escaped to Florence in Italy for a scenic summer holiday. The star even went for a sunny date with her youngest son, Jeh, and clicked pictures with him on the famous Ponte Vecchio or Old Bridge. Kareena's outfit for the occasion - a tie-dye printed shirt and shorts set - delighted her fans and proved that she is the coolest Bollywood mom ever. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor recalls his reaction after watching Alia Bhatt's Highway: 'Ye to Amitabh Bachchan nikli'

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that his wife and Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt had left him impressed with her acting skills a long time ago. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the screen for the first time in Brahmastra, which is due to release in September this year, almost 10 years after Alia's debut in Bollywood as an adult actor. Ranbir recently recalled how Alia's second film itself had made him compliment her skills. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON