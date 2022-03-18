Morning brief: Russia, Canada spar over 'humanitarian' resolution on Ukraine and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russia, Canada spar over 'humanitarian' resolution: 'Kindergarten-level libel'

A Russian envoy on Thursday engaged in a Twitter squabble with the Canadian mission to the United Nations after Moscow's draft resolution - on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine amid the war - drew huge criticism. Read more

After poll debacle, Congress faces uphill task of choosing RS candidates

With the Congress’s prospects of sending its MPs to Rajya Sabha dwindling, particularly after its decimation in the recently-held assembly elections, the party leadership may find it difficult to select candidates to replace senior leaders set to retire from the Upper House this year. Read more

Can’t penalise parties for unkept election promises: Allahabad high court

The Allahabad high court has observed that political parties cannot be penalised in case they fail to fulfil promises made in the election manifesto. Read more

'2018 was my worst year. Any other team would have dropped me but Virat showed support': India bowler on Kohli's backing

Virat Kohli's time as captain may have ended but thanks to the current crop of India's bowler, his legacy lives. Beyond becoming India's most successful Test captain, taking the team to No. 1 ranking, winning Test series in Australia and ensuring that India become a force to reckon with away from home, Kohli helped shape India's stock of fast bowlers. Read more

Kunal Kemmu recalls when Inaaya Naumi Kemmu saw a poster of his show Abhay: 'Why is daddy so angry'

As the third season of his web series Abhay inches closer to release, actor Kunal Kemmu gets into promotional mode for the character he has played more than any other in his career. Read more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stun in glamorous looks at Apoorva Mehta's birthday party: See pics, video

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the birthday bash thrown by Karan Johar for his good friend and CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, in Mumbai. Read more

Watch| 'Vested interests...': India slams OIC invite to Hurriyat for Pakistan meet