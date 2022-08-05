Morning brief: Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala

Even though there is no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war, love continues to transcend borders. Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Dharamshala earlier this week. The two, who have been in relationship for two years had been living in Dharamkot village, known as the Tel Aviv of Himachal, for about a year. Read more…

Taiwan, India stand on frontline of authoritarian expansion, says Taipei envoy

China’s current preoccupation with the Taiwan Strait doesn’t mean it will diminish its attention to the Indian Ocean, and both Taiwan and India stand on the frontline of authoritarian expansion, Taipei’s de-facto ambassador Baushuan Ger said on Thursday. Read more…

'We saw it with Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, Tendulkar and Ganguly': Top BCCI official addresses Kohli vs Rohit debate

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not only Indian cricket's batting superstars, but also its two biggest alpha males. Among the current crop of players, Kohli and Rohit's records stand out and both have been instrumental in Indian cricket's success in the last decade. Read more…

Good Luck Jerry’s Jaswant Singh Dalal says he 'wasn’t sure about Janhvi Kapoor at first'

Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Good Luck Jerry promises nothing less than good and easy entertainment with its intriguing plot. While Janhvi proved everyone who thought her a talentless star kid wrong, actor Jaswant Singh Dalal has also won hearts. He was seen as Timmy, aka the leader of the drug peddlers in the Siddharth Sen Gupta directorial. Read more…

Deepika Padukone is a beauty in black sequin see-through saree and stylish blouse for an event: All pics, video

Actor Deepika Padukone rarely makes a wrong move when it comes to fashion. Whether it is gorgeous ethnic pieces or Gen-Z-approved casuals, or even red-carpet-ready gowns, the Gehraiyaan actor knows how to work each style with undeniable grace. Her latest look for attending an event last night in Mumbai backs our claim. Read more…

