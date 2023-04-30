Morning brief: Russian President Vladimir Putin may face ‘military mutiny’, and all the latest news

Vladimir Putin faces threat of ‘military mutiny’? Ukraine asserts Bakhmut gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin might face "military mutiny" from the Wagner Group, former Russian commander Igor Girkin warned. Read more

Mann ki Baat: Live broadcast at UN, special screenings for PM Modi's 100th show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made massive arrangements for the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' show on Sunday. Read more

Met Gala 2023: When and how to watch Met Gala red carpet livestream, timing, who is attending, theme explained and more

The countdown has begun to fashion's biggest night - Met Gala. The first Monday of May is celebrated annually as Met Monday. Read more

Homi Adajania says Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo explores family politics and manipulation

In the upcoming drama series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, the central family members are all hiding something from one another. Read more

'It was completely wrong. He should've seen Marsh...': Shastri, Pietersen rip Umran Malik apart after 22-run over vs DC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A new and improved Umran Malik was the talk of IPL 2022. His raw pace and ability to pick wickets left veterans and experts all praise for the youngsters who was soon handed his debut India cap a month after the tournament. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON