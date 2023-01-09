Morning brief: SC to hear pleas challenging validity of Places of Worship Act today, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC to hear pleas challenging validity of Places of Worship Act today

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Monday a batch of PILs challenging the validity of certain provisions of a 1991 law which prohibit filing of a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947. Read more

Religious rally to hit traffic in south Delhi today: Police

Vehicular movement in parts of central Delhi was interrupted on Sunday and more congestion is expected in the southern parts of Delhi on Monday and Tuesday due to a religious procession that began on Sunday on the occasion of the 811th urs-e-mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmer Sharif. Read more

'Only few Indians would survive overseas. That's the first thing I noticed in him...': Lara's huge remark on India great

Tendulkar had numerous batting rivals – one of them being former West Indies captain Brian Lara. Widely regarded as one of the greats of the game, Lara is the highest-scoring Windies batter in Tests and seventh overall. And during a chat with FOX Cricket, Lara paid a glorious tribute to Tendulkar as he spoke about India great's contribution to the game. Read more

Manasi Parekh on making Kutch Express in Gujarati: ‘The reason why Kantara worked in Kannada…’

Manasi Parekh, who shot to fame with several TV shows like Zindagi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal and Sumit Sambhal Lega, is slowly and steadily changing the face of Gujarati film industry, one film at a time. She just saw the theatrical release of her film Kutch Express, in which she plays the lead and is also the co-producer. Read more

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wow in chic casuals as they hold hands and cheer for Mumbai City FC: All pics, videos

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters' football match at Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, January 8. It was held during the ongoing ninth season of the Indian Super League, the country's primary football competition. Read more

Man shares grandfather’s ‘British Indian passport’ issued in 1931. Pics intrigue people

It is always exciting to see a piece of history that most of us have only read about. Be it an everyday item or a piece of document, the different things from the bygone era never fail to intrigue people. Pics of one such incredible piece of history was recently posted by Twitter user Anshuman Singh. He shared a series of images of his grandfather’s passport issued in 1931 under British rule. Read more

HT News Desk