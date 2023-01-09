Man shares grandfather’s ‘British Indian passport’ issued in 1931. Pics intrigue people

It is always exciting to see a piece of history that most of us have only read about. Be it an everyday item or a piece of document, the different things from the bygone era never fail to intrigue people. Pics of one such incredible piece of history was recently posted by Twitter user Anshuman Singh. He shared a series of images of his grandfather’s passport issued in 1931 under British rule.

“My Grandfather’s “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then,” he wrote and posted the pictures. The first image shows the cover of the passport with the words “British Indian Passport” written on top and “Indian Empire” inscribed at the bottom. The other pictures reveal that it was issued in Lahore and was valid only in two countries - India and Kenya.

Take a look at the tweet that may leave you stunned too:

My Grandfather’s “British Indian Passport”, issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then. pic.twitter.com/KzGja0gnKB — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

The post was shared two days ago. Since being tweeted, it has received more than 1.2 lakh views. Additionally, the share has accumulated nearly 1,700 likes. People posted various reactions while commenting. A few suggested how it is a piece worth keeping in a museum.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Wow, that's some great history you have in your possession,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow, thank you for sharing. It's a museum piece for sure,” expressed another. “How did you lay your hands on such a precious document,” asked a third. To which, Singh replied, “My Uncle had it, he gave it to me a few years before his passing.” A fourth joined in and suggested, “Sell it to a museum.” They received a reply from Singh who tweeted, “Naa jee, never. My Grandfather was my hero.”

