Morning brief: Several trains cancelled after Dadar-Puducherry Express derails, and all the latest news

Mumbai derailment: Several trains cancelled, rescheduled; fast line traffic diverted

Fast line traffic will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga while the railway carries out the restoration work of the three derailed coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express, the Central Railway said. Read more…

Centre considers delinking oil, gas extraction from mining tag

The Union environment ministry is considering a proposal to delink oil and gas extraction from mining projects, as far as environmental appraisal is concerned, people familiar with the matter said. Read more…

'I jumped into Murali...': Dale Steyn reveals extraordinary story behind celebrating Umran Malik yorker to Shreyas Iyer

Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan jumping from their seats, and hugging each other was one of the most heartwarming scenes during the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Read more…

‘Strong body, stronger mind’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu nails deadlifts with squats

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fitness game is getting better by the day. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and she believes in focusing her dedication and hard work in her fitness routine. The actor swears by high intensity workout routine and yoga and ensures to work on herself in the gym on a daily basis. Read more…

Ranbir Kapoor hugs emotional father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt in new pics from wedding day. See here

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt got emotional after his daughter, actor Alia Bhatt's wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, director-actor and Alia's step-sister, Pooja Bhatt shared pictures in which Mahesh Bhatt is seen hugging his son-in-law, Ranbir. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate ceremony. Read more…