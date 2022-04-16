Mumbai derailment: Several trains cancelled, rescheduled; fast line traffic diverted
- The traffic on the Up and Down slow line, which was suspended for some time for safety reasons, had been restored.
Fast line traffic will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga while the railway carries out the restoration work of the three derailed coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express, the Central Railway said. The chief public relations officer of the Central Railway said that the re-railment of coaches, OHE wire and track fitness work is being carried out on war footing and is expected to be completed by 12 noon.
“During this period, fast line Traffic will be diverted on slow corridor b/w Byculla and Matunga stations.,” Central Railway tweeted.
On Friday, the three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express derailed near Matunga station in Mumbai after a minor collision with Mumbai CSMT Gadag Express.
The adjacent line traffic was immediately suspended due to safety reasons but the traffic on the Up and Down slow line was restored later restored. The derailed train is on the fast line and the suburban trains are running on slow lines.
Dadar-Puducherry Express and CSMT-Gadag Express, involved in the accident, were cancelled and passengers of the cancelled trains were asked to claim refunds from any PRS centre over the next three days. Several other trains have been cancelled, rescheduled or short terminated due to the ongoing restoration work.
The cancelled trains include 121110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express, 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express, 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, 02102 Manmad-Mumbai Summer Special, 02101 Mumbai-Manmad Summer Special, 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen, 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen.
Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar had earlier stated that an investigation will be launched to find the reason behind the incident, adding that “it won't be right to say whose fault was it for now.”
“The cause of the incident will surface post the probe."
Quaiser Khalid, Railway Commissioner of Police, visited the site and said that all the passengers are evacuated and they are safe.
"Visited the accident site at Matunga. We are taking Gadag express to Dadar RS. All passengers and their belongings are safe. Chalukya/Puducherry Express passengers evacuated. Restoration of normalcy is underway. Damaged electric line and pole being restored," said Khalid.
-
SDMC at pains to find operators for 16 crematoria in rural areas
Despite several attempts to find NGOs to manage and run its funeral centres, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has found few takers to run cremation grounds located in remote rural areas. A second public health official, who was part of the selection committee, said most of the unallocated funeral centres are located near rural belts.
-
Woman murders her 3-month-old daughter after fight with husband
After a quarrel with her husband, a 26-year-old woman allegedly strangled her three-month-old daughter, using a thread tied around the infant's neck, at their residence in north-west Delhi's Haiderpur area, police said on Friday. Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon and added that the accused, Anjali Devi, was arrested from their rented house on the fourth floor of a building in Haiderpur on the same day.
-
NDMC to develop synthetic tracks in Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Jheel parks
In a bid to improve the jogging and running experience in its major parks, the New Delhi Municipal Council has decided to develop synthetic tracks at Lodhi Garden and near Sanjay Jheel-Laxmi Bai Nagar park, and another short track at Nehru Park. The council will also develop a four-lane exclusive running track of 160m length at Nehru Park, nDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay added.
-
‘Pollution in Yamuna hitting water supply’: Delhi Jal Board
Pollution levels in the Yamuna were brought under control and regular water supply operations were restored across the city on Friday evening, the Delhi Jal Board said, a day after the ammonia concentration in the river jumped to more than five times the treatable limit. The state water utility has the capacity to treat ammonia levels up to 0.9 parts per million (ppm).
-
2 held for duping DU prof of ₹1.5L
Two men, who allegedly duped a Delhi University professor of ₹1.5 lakh last month by offering air tickets for his travel to Canada, have been arrested by the police's cyber cell, Delhi police said on Friday. One of the accused persons, Praveen Tiwari (34), was arrested from Tiwari's home town in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Thursday where he had gone for his engagement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics