Mumbai derailment: Several trains cancelled, rescheduled; fast line traffic diverted

Fast line traffic will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga while the railway carries out the restoration work of the three derailed coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express, the Central Railway said. The chief public relations officer of the Central Railway said that the re-railment of coaches, OHE wire and track fitness work is being carried out on war footing and is expected to be completed by 12 noon.

“During this period, fast line Traffic will be diverted on slow corridor b/w Byculla and Matunga stations.,” Central Railway tweeted.

On Friday, the three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express derailed near Matunga station in Mumbai after a minor collision with Mumbai CSMT Gadag Express.

The adjacent line traffic was immediately suspended due to safety reasons but the traffic on the Up and Down slow line was restored later restored. The derailed train is on the fast line and the suburban trains are running on slow lines.

Dadar-Puducherry Express and CSMT-Gadag Express, involved in the accident, were cancelled and passengers of the cancelled trains were asked to claim refunds from any PRS centre over the next three days. Several other trains have been cancelled, rescheduled or short terminated due to the ongoing restoration work.

The cancelled trains include 121110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express, 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express, 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, 02102 Manmad-Mumbai Summer Special, 02101 Mumbai-Manmad Summer Special, 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen, 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen.

List of trains cancelled, rescheduled, short terminated.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar had earlier stated that an investigation will be launched to find the reason behind the incident, adding that “it won't be right to say whose fault was it for now.”

“The cause of the incident will surface post the probe."

Quaiser Khalid, Railway Commissioner of Police, visited the site and said that all the passengers are evacuated and they are safe.

"Visited the accident site at Matunga. We are taking Gadag express to Dadar RS. All passengers and their belongings are safe. Chalukya/Puducherry Express passengers evacuated. Restoration of normalcy is underway. Damaged electric line and pole being restored," said Khalid.

