Morning brief: Sunak greenlights 3,000 visas for Indian nationals, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hours after Modi-Sunak meeting, UK greenlights 3,000 visas for Indian nationals

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given go-ahead to a scheme that offers 3,000 visas for young professionals from India to work in the UK each year. The scheme will provide 18–30 year-old degree-educated Indian nationals a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in a professional and cultural exchange, according to 10 Downing Street. The reciprocal route will open in early 2023. Read more…

Aaftab tried to kill Shraddha over a week before May 18 but held back because…

Aaftab Amin Poonawala who is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shradda Walker by chopping her body into 35 pieces revealed to the cops that he had attempted to kill Shradda more than a week before May 18, when he strangled Shraddha to death -- following an argument over marriage. Aaftab and Shraddha had a similar fight on that day too. Read more…

Twitter’s $8 subscription plan will relaunch on this date

Twitter Blue, the premium subscription service offered by Twitter, is set to be relaunched on November 29, platform owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Wednesday. Under the feature's revamped moderation rules, changing verified names can lead to the loss of checkmarks if they do not meet Twitter’s standards. Read more…

'He is a match-winner': Sanjay Manjrekar picks England star as 'hottest property' at IPL 2023 auction

Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have cut their ties with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise has released India opener Mayank Agarwal, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar still feels the batting stars are expected to get pipped by a T20 World Cup 2022 hero at the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023. The former Indian batter has hailed an England star as the 'hottest property' at the IPL 2023 auction. Read more…

Arbaaz Khan says he will never let son Arhaan carry the ‘supposed legacy’ of Khan family: ‘There’s no pressure’

Arbaaz Khan in a recent interview talked about his son Arhaan Khan’s future plans. Arhaan is Arbaaz and Malaika’s son who is currently studying filmmaking in the US. Talking about giving advice to Arhaan, Arbaaz recently said that he will not pressurise his son about his family legacy, so that he can explore his dreams. Read more…

Man fired from Meta asks netizens to help find new job. See what happens next

Meta, parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, a few days ago laid off around 11,000 employees - about 13% of its workforce. Since the firing, social media platforms have been abuzz with various posts, including the ones from the people searching for new opportunities. Just this post by LinkedIn user Raju Kadam who urged netizens to help after being fired by Meta. What is incredible about the share is that it prompted people to come together to search for a job for Kadam. Read more…

Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Mrunal Thakur and other stars own the red carpet at awards show

Many stars attended the 72nd NBT Awards in Mumbai last night. The guest list included some big names like Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Shabana Azmi, Devendra Fadnavis, and more celebrities. All these stars walked the awards show red carpet dressed in impeccable ensembles and owned the night with the perfect dose of glitz and glam. Read more…