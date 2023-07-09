Morning brief: TMC MP's dig at BJP leader over booth capturing during Bengal panchayat poll, and all the latest news

Nusrat Jahan's 'can't tweak facts' dig at Amit Malviya over ‘Diamond Harbour’ tweet

Amid allegations and counter-allegations over violence during the West Bengal panchayat election held on Saturday, the Trinamool Congress has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party IT-cell head Amit Malviya for allegedly running a “misinformation campaign” over booth capturing. Read more

AAP, state bodies to protest against Karnataka budget on July 10

Tucked away in the borderlands of Karnataka and Maharashtra, Belagavi, known as the second capital of Karnataka, has played a crucial role in the state’s growth and development. Read more

Watch: Duleep Trophy semi-final triggers 'spirit of cricket' debate as Sai Kishore shatters crazy time wasting tactics

The final day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final between North and South Zone saw drama unfolding in the final session, as the former, led by Jayant Yadav, resorted to time wasting tactics to prevent South from winning. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor poses with mom Neetu Kapoor as they step out for family lunch, goes for a swim with niece Samara in Italy

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni have shared pictures and videos as they celebrated Neetu Kapoor's 65th birthday in Italy. Read more

Sustainable wardrobe makeover: 8 fashionable ways to repurpose old clothes and reduce waste

In our fast-paced world of ever-changing fashion trends, it's easy to accumulate a collection of old clothes that sit forgotten in the depths of our closets. However, the startling reality is that the fashion industry's production rate contributes significantly to the global waste crisis. Rather than letting them gather dust or contribute to the growing textile waste problem, why not give your old garments a new lease on life? Repurposing old clothes is not only a creative and fashionable endeavour but also as an eco-friendly means to reduce waste. Read more

