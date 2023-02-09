Morning brief: Twitter to be back in earthquake-hit Turkey soon, says Elon Musk; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Caged no more? Update from Elon Musk on Twitter access in Turkey

Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a tweet said Twitter has been informed by Turkey's government that access will be re-enabled shortly to the social media platform. Read more

33 cops hurt as Sikh activists go on rampage on Chandigarh-Mohali border

As many as 33 police personnel were injured and dozens of police vehicles were damaged after armed protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners went on a rampage, smashing vehicles and cornering cops, near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the Sector 52/53 dividing road on Wednesday. Read more

'Over daily limit': Twitter users say they are unable to post amid outage

Twitter’s support account on Thursday announced that users may be facing trouble with the platform without elaborating on the source of the glitch. “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed,” it tweeted. Read more

Class actor Chandan K Anand on mixed reviews for the show: Agar Pathaan jaise film super hit ho sakti hai...

Actor Chandan K Anand talked about mixed reviews of Netflix’s recently released Class, a Hindi adaptation of the Spanish hit Elite. In the show, Chandan appeared as Suraj Ahuja, a renowned businessman in New Delhi whose daughter gets murdered. Read more

'Sure, Rahul is vice-captain. But...': Azharuddin's fiery verdict settles 'KL vs Shubman Gill' debate ahead of 1st Test

The all-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on February 9 with the first Test in Nagpur. The qualification for the World Test Championship final remains at stake -- particularly for hosts India -- as both sides renew their rivalry. Read more

Home decor tips: Energising colours to enliven the interiors

Design elements such as texture, scale, light and colour are crucial in space-making and together, these elements testify that the sum of parts is greater than the whole to make up the experience of any space yet, colours occupy a unique place amongst all the design elements, as it is often seen even before a person is completely in the space. Read more

