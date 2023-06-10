Morning brief: Union minister Giriraj Singh calls Godse 'saput' of India, and all the latest news

Godse ‘saput’ of India, not like Mughal invaders: Union minister counters Owaisi

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday termed Nathuram Godse a ‘saput' (worthy son) of India and said the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi was not an invader like Mughal rulers Babar and Aurangzeb as he was…read more.

School used as morgue for Odisha train tragedy victims razed

The Public Works Department of Odisha on Friday began the demolition of the 65-year-old Bahanaga High School building which was used as a makeshift morgue in the aftermath of the three-train crash in Odisha’s…read more.

Situation in Ukraine ‘hugely worse' after Khakhovka dam collapse, says UN official

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is “hugely worse” than before the Kakhovka dam collapsed, the UN's top aid official has warned. Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths said an “extraordinary” 700,000…read more.

Govind Namdev says he was beaten by a sadhu for drinking water from a lake. Here's why

Govind Namdev has played numerous memorable characters in his 32-year-old film career. From playing the Thakur in Bandit Queen, Veeran in Sarfarosh to Siddheshwar Maharaj in OMG, the actor says he was always…read more.

'Dravid a legend but as coach he is zero. Jab upar wala akal baant raha tha...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer's scathing attack

India's grip in the World Test Championship final is slipping. Australia have already managed to take a lead of 296 runs and with six wickets in hand and two entire days to go, Team India will already have to pull off one of…read more.

Sonam Kapoor struts the streets of London like her personal runway in a stylish grey plunge-neck look: All pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday on June 9 with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and son, Vayu, at their home in London. Sonam received several wishes from her family and friends from the industry on…read more.

