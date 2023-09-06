Morning briefing: G20 states grapple with divergences, Rahul Gandhi's Europe tour; and all the latest news

G20 negotiators are working to narrow differences on key issues, including India's digital public infrastructure (DPI) and fossil fuel reduction. While G7 and emerging economies clash over Ukraine conflict references, India faces challenges on debt restructuring, green funding, cryptocurrency regulation, and the African Union's G20 membership bid. India promotes DPI, but some developed nations oppose its global expansion for free. Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia resist renewable energy growth, and European states clash with India on cryptocurrency rules. China's opposition to various issues appears linked to strained India-China relations. Disagreements over Ukraine may require top leadership intervention. Dig Deeper

India is set to showcase its fintech prowess at the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10. (HT Photo)

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi embarked on a nearly week-long tour of Europe, aiming to engage with a diverse range of groups. During his visit, he will meet European Union lawyers in Brussels and The Hague, and address students at a university in Paris on September 8. On September 9, he will participate in a meeting of the Labour Union of France in Paris before heading to Norway to address the Indian diaspora in Oslo on September 10. Gandhi is expected to return by September 11, following the conclusion of the G20 Leaders Summit held in Delhi from September 9-10. India is hosting the summit, with over 30 heads of state and international dignitaries in attendance. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Sonia Gandhi to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking clarification on government's agenda on the upcoming Parliament session. Dig Deeper

Former judges among 200 urge CJI DY Chandrachud to take action on DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘hate’ remarks on ‘sanatana dharma’. Dig Deeper

India News

US urges China to set aside geopolitics at G20; highlights commitment to bank reform and African Union inclusion. Dig Deeper

Sugar prices in India have surged to a six-year high due to concerns over a deficient monsoon, raising worries about shortages ahead of the festive season. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court reserved its verdict after lengthy 16-day hearing on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Private primary school in China set to charge students for afternoon naps on desks, mats or beds in the new school year. Dig Deeper

United Airlines experienced a temporary nationwide grounding of its aircraft due to an unspecified equipment outage but resumed flights in a little over an hour. Dig Deeper

California lawmakers have voted to outlaw discrimination based on caste, potentially making it the first US state to do so. Dig Deeper

One Good Read

India's G20 presidency has revealed valuable insights into global dynamics. While the absence of some key leaders and challenges in delivering a joint communique are noted, a broader perspective is essential. The conflict between the West and Russia has deepened, underlining the complexity of India's balancing act. The strong alliance between Russia and China is clear, impacting India's expectations. Furthermore, G20 has shattered the belief that India and China would unite against the West in multilateral forums. India's digital infrastructure and leadership in multilateral development banks have gained recognition. The Global South's vacuum is evident, and India is strategically engaging with it, making it a formidable player on the world stage. However, the limitations of multilateralism are also apparent, with bilateral partnerships often proving more effective. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In a thrilling encounter at the 2023 Asia Cup, Afghanistan displayed incredible determination in their pursuit of a crucial victory over Sri Lanka. Requiring a win with a substantial margin to enhance their net run rate (NRR) after an earlier loss to Bangladesh, Afghanistan's middle order, led by Mohammad Nabi's brilliant 65, put up a fierce fight. However, their hopes were dashed when Rashid Khan failed to secure the required runs in the final over. It later emerged that Afghanistan could have qualified for the Super Four by hitting a six on one of the next three deliveries, but this critical information was not communicated, leaving Afghanistan heartbroken and out of the tournament. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Jaskaran Singh, a 21-year-old from a small village in Punjab, made history as the first ₹1 crore winner on season 15 of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC). In Tuesday's episode, he faced the daunting ₹7 crore question but decided to quit since he wasn't confident in his answer. The ₹7 crore question posed by host Amitabh Bachchan was about the Padma Purana and a king's curse. The correct answer was D) Prabhanjana. Despite missing out on the grand prize, Jaskaran's million-rupee win is a remarkable achievement and a memorable moment on the popular quiz show. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Jaane Jaan last night with co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena, being the OG fashion queen she is - served a jaw-dropping sartorial moment during the event dressed in a three-piece steal-worthy outfit in deep wine shade. If you loved the attire, we have good news. We found out where you can get the exact look for your wardrobe. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

