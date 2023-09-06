KBC 15: Jaskaran could not crack this 7 crore question, do you know the answer?

Jaskaran Singh, 21, who hails from a small village named Khalra from Punjab, became the first ₹1 crore winner on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15. He faced the final question for ₹7 crore in Tuesday's episode but chose to quit as he wasn't sure of the answer. Can you answer the ₹7 crore question? Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: New season finds its first ₹1 crore winner, Amitabh Bachchan poses ₹7 cr question. Watch Jaskaran Singh on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Host Amitabh Bachchan asked Jaskaran Singh the 7 crore question on Tuesday: According to the Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer's curse? The options were: A) Kshemadhurti B) Dharmadatta C) Mitadhvaja D) Prabhanjana.

Jaskaran had already become the season's first crorepati by successfully answering the ₹1 crore question. Since he was unsure of the new question, he chose to quit with the ₹1 crore prize money. The correct answer was D) Prabhanjana.

Introducing himself as a contestant on the show, Jaskaran said that he is one of the very few graduates from the village Khalra in Punjab. He is currently preparing for his first attempt for the UPSC entrance exam next year. He said that his father somehow arranged his plane ticket worth ₹9,000-10,000 for his first flight to Mumbai for the show audition and his friends dropped him to the airport on a scooter. He said he will give his prize money to his father and that it was the first paycheck of his life.

Jaskaran became the season's first crorepati by answering the ₹1 crore question. The question was: Who was the Viceroy of India when the capital of India was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi? A. Lord Curzon, B. Lord Hardinge, C. Lord Minto, D. Lord Read Reading.

Jaskaran was unsure if it was option B or D and chose to use the Double Dip lifeline despite being reminded by Amitabh that he won't be able to quit the game if he uses the lifeline. Jaskaran finally chose B option and won the ₹1 crore prize money.

