Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: New season finds its first 1 crore winner, Amitabh Bachchan poses 7 cr question. Watch

KBC's new promo

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television posted its new promo on Thursday and captioned it, “Paar kar har mushkil Punjab ke chhote se gaon Khalra se aaye Jaskaran pahunch chuke hain iss khel ke sabse bade ₹7 crore ke sawaal par! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 4th & 5th Sept, Somvaar-Mangalvaar raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

The promo starts with host Amitabh Bachchan announcing the contestant has won ₹1 crore. We then go to a flashback of who the contestant is and where he is from. The contestant, Jaskaran, belongs to a small village in Punjab. He mentions that he is one of the few graduates from the area. He also says that he is preparing for the UPSC entrance exam and will give his first attempt next year. The promo then ends with Amitabh posing the final ₹7 crore question to Jaskaran.

First ₹ 7 crore winner?

Jaskaran has also commented on the new promo on Instagram. He wrote, “Thankk you @sonytvofficial (black heart emoji) (namaste emoji).”

He also reposted another promo by Sony Entertainment Television, in which Amitabh recalls that he has seen several contestants become crorepatis on the show since its inception in 2000. But he adds that no one has been able to cross the 16th question, the ₹7 crore question so far. Jaskaran is seen sighing and gulping down a glass of water as he attempts the ultimate question.

The episodes featuring Jaskaran winning the ₹1 crore question and attempting the ₹7 crore one will air on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm on September 4 and 5.

About KBC

KBC is the Hindi adaptation of the popular British quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Amitabh has been hosting the show since its first season in 2000, with the exception of the third one, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

