Morning briefing: Jaishankar on India-Russia ties, Chidambaram reacts as quota bill becomes law; and all the latest news

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has stated that India and Russia have maintained steady relations for over seven decades based on the principle that a neighbor's neighbor is well-disposed towards you. He also noted that Russia's focus will shift towards the non-western world, especially Asia, due to the crisis in Ukraine. He suggested that India will also be part of Russia's calculations as it turns towards Asia. Dig deeper

India's external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar(via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on Jaishankar in US: In US, S Jaishankar's message on ‘freedom of speech’, ‘deadlock’ with Canada amid Nijjar killing row

Ripudaman Malik’s murder conspiracy has answers to Nijjar’s killing

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at the Centre after the Women Reservation Bill got President Droupadi Murmu's assent while describing the bill as a "teasing illusion" as it may have become law but it will not become a reality for several years. Chidambaram questioned the utility of the law if it can't be implemented for several years. "What is the use of a law that will be not be implemented for several years, certainly not before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections?" he said. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More on Women Reservation Bill: Women's reservation bill signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu

Kharge targets BJP over women’s reservation bill in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

The Latest News

Reserve Bank of India cancels banking license of Lucknow Urban Co-operative bank as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects Dig deeper

European nations including Austria, France, Germany, Poland and Switzerland announced their hottest Septembers on record Dig deeper

India News

Ujjain Police official offers to take responsibility of medical treatment, education, and marriage of the minor rape survivor Dig deeper

Without naming Pakistan, external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that India’s western neighbour was confronting a crisis due to long term issues Dig deeper

Global Matters

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russian-held regions in Ukraine endorse their choice to join Moscow, says president Vladimir Putin Dig deeper

New York City gets one of its wettest days in decades after rain swamps streets Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ace Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh felt India missed the trick by not picking Washington Sundar as Axar's replacement. Team India incurred a huge blow as Axar Patel was ruled out of the tournament. The spin-bowling all-rounder had incurred a tear in his quadriceps muscle, which forced him out of the World Cup as India added the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin to the squad. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Helmed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, The Vaccine War is not doing well at the domestic box office. The film managed to earn a little over ₹1.50 crore in two days after it hit the theatres on September 28. As per the report, The Vaccine War earned ₹85 lakh nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. On Thursday, day one of its release the film earned the same amount. This takes the film's total to ₹1.70 crore so far. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan flew from Mumbai today to attend the Paris Fashion Week. Today, the paparazzi clicked Aishwarya and Aaradhya outside the Mumbai airport. The mother-daughter duo kept their airport looks stylish and comfy, with the actor choosing her signature all-black fit. Scroll through to find out what Aishwarya wore. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON