Women's reservation bill signed into law by President Droupadi Murmu

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam became law in India after President Droupadi Murmu gave her nod to the women's reservation bill. As it becomes an Act now, 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be reserved for women. However, the reservation will be implemented after the new census and delimitation. In a special session of Parliament, the women's reservation bill was passed by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha this month making it a historic achievement by the Indian Parliament as it shifted its operation to the new Parliament building on September 19. Women's reservation bill is now law after receiving assent from President Droupadi Murmu.(ANI)

Only AIMIM opposed to the women's reservation bill saying that this will only uplift Savarna women as there is no reservation for Muslim women representatives. The Congress too sought OBC reservation and questioned the long time that it would take to be implemented even after its passage in Parliament, followed by the President's nod.

"...the provisions of the Constitution relating to the reservation of seats for women in the House of the People, the Legislative Assembly of a state and the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall come into effect after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken for this purpose after the relevant figures for the first census taken after commencement of the Constitution Act, 2023 have been published and shall cease to have effect on the expiration of a period of fifteen years from such commencement," it said.

