Morning briefing: New panel for Ram idol consecration, Trudeau discusses India-Canada row with UAE; all the latest news

A new panel – Sri Ram Sewa Vidhi Vidhan Samiti – will now look after the preparations and other details for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla and related events at the Ram Temple, members of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust said on Sunday, adding that a test will be conducted to appoint priests to the panel. The treasurer of the trust, Govind Dev Giri said that the samiti is also preparing a religious text, based on which daily rituals at the temple will be performed. “All the rituals of Ram Lalla will be performed as per the Ramanandi prathi,” Giri added. Dig deeper

More on Ram temple: Bhraman path to connect Saryu with Ram temple in Ayodhya

The construction work of the Ram temple is in full swing, in Ayodhya on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshet)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday discussed the India-Canada row with the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stating that it is important to uphold and respect the "rule of law". The Canadian PM held a telephone conversation with the President of UAE and the two also spoke about the current situation in Israel. The two leaders expressed concern about the need to protect civilian life. "On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life," posted Trudeau on X. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today Dig deeper

Two months after the NIA conducted a raid on his Patiala house, Khalsa Aid India managing director Amarpreet Singh resigned from the organisation Dig deeper

India News

The Karnataka government has begun working on a unit that will scrutinise complaints and monitor the internet for misinformation and hate speech Dig deeper

Punjab on Sunday reported 92 cases of stubble burning, a jump of 65% from Saturday when the state saw 32 incidents of farm fires Dig deeper

A group of six Class 11 students from a Palghar school have been accused of ragging around 35 students from Class 10 residing in the boys’ hostel. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Independent blogger alleges China hand in Nijjar killing in Canada Dig deeper

Horrifying video captures moments before Hamas attack killed 260 at Israel music festival Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli orchestrated a remarkable comeback alongside KL Rahul that led his team to an impressive six-wicket victory over Australia in their inaugural match of the 2023 World Cup. Kohli's magnificent knock of 85 played a pivotal role in steering India to success; it was a partnership of great significance, as Kohli found a steadfast ally in KL Rahul, whose composed 97 not out off 115 balls ensured India reached the 200-run target with relative ease, taking 41.2 overs to accomplish the task. With the target not being overly daunting, Kohli and Rahul set about the task of rebuilding the innings through a judicious mix of singles and twos. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn have joined hands again for a new advertisement of tobacco brand Vimal. Taking to Instagram, a fan account of Shah Rukh posted the video on their page. Apart from the three actors, the ad also stars actor-model Soundarya Sharma. Notably, earlier this year, Akshay faced backlash after joining the world of Vimal. In April, he had apologised to his fans with a note on Instagram. With the new ad, the actors' fans are not very excited and gave mixed reactions about it. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sartorial choices never fail to earn a thumbs-up from fashion enthusiasts. The star has become a firm sartorial fixture with looks that are wearable and sharable in equal measure. While her travel and off-duty wardrobe feature steal-worthy pieces, her on-duty outfits are also covetable looks. For instance, Samantha's latest photoshoot in a stunning saree in the hot pink shade. Scroll through to check out Samantha's pictures in the six yards. Dig deeper

That's all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

