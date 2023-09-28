Bhraman path to connect Saryu with Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved Bhraman Path in Ayodhya that will connect the Saryu with the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The project has been conceptualised on the lines of a corridor connecting the Ganga with the Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi. Ram temple is under construction in Ayodhya. (Sourced)

After Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Janmabhoomi Path, Bhraman Path will be the fourth road project in Ayodhya. The state government has approved ₹24 crore for the project for which ₹5 crore has been released.

According to the state government, the e-tendering process will be used to invite agencies to execute the project. The state government issued a notification for the project on September 1, 2023.

“Bhraman Path will pass through Ram Ki Paidi, Rajgath and will reach Ram Mandir. After taking a dip in the Saryu, devotees will be able to reach Ram Mandir directly by using this stretch of the road,” said Ayodhya mayor Girishpati Tripathi.

Currently, devotees are using Ram Path, Bhakti Path and Janmabhoomi Path to reach Ram Mandir. Now, this new road—Bhraman Path— will make it more convenient for devotees to reach Ram temple.

Architects are finalising the design of the project and soon it will be ready. Only then, exact length of the road will be available.Widening work of Panch Kosi and 14-Kosi Parikrama Marg to facilitate movement of pilgrims is also under way in Ayodhya. The former stretch covers the core Ayodhya city while the latter covers the outer circle of the temple town.

The 850–metre long Janmabhoomi Path in Ayodhya was opened for devotees on July 30 this year. This stretch starts from Birla Mandir and ends at Ram Janmabhoomi. The Yogi government had approved ₹1,000 crore in this year’s budget for the three road projects in Ayodhya.

Lotus fountain project

Among ongoing projects in Ayodhya, the lotus fountain will be another addition in the temple town. The fountain will come up on 20 acre land between Naya ghat and Guptar ghat near the Saryu river. According to Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar, the German firm Oase has designed the fountain. Tenders will be invited soon for executing the project.

The Ayodhya Development Authority will prepare the detailed project report of the project. The proposed fountain will have seven leaves like the lotus flower and it will shoot water up to 50 meter. The project will be completed by the end of next year.

