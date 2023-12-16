Morning briefing: SC on places of worship in Manipur; China detects cases of new Covid sub-variant, more news

The Supreme Court is addressing the aftermath of ethnic violence in Manipur, focusing on restoring places of worship destroyed during clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Chief Justice Chandrachud's bench directed a committee of retired judges, led by Gita Mittal, to propose identification and rebuilding strategies for the affected religious sites. The Manipur government must submit a comprehensive list within two weeks, covering places of worship across all denominations. The court emphasized protection measures against further encroachment and requested a report on the state's restoration policy. The winter break was acknowledged, urging coordination for prompt committee action. Solicitor General Mehta assured arrangements for Christmas ceremonies for riot-affected individuals in relief camps. The court also prompted the state government to propose rehabilitation solutions for those whose homes were destroyed. The committee's recommendations will influence future court orders, reinforcing its commitment to addressing the complex aftermath of the Manipur violence. Dig deeper

China has identified seven cases of the Covid subvariant JN.1, with the national disease control and prevention administration reporting a "very low" prevalence. However, they acknowledge the potential for it to become dominant, citing factors like imported cases. JN.1, a variant closely linked to BA.2.86, involves only a single change in the spike protein, according to the US CDC. The variant was first detected in the United States in September 2023. As of December 8, the CDC estimates JN.1 to constitute 15–29% of total cases in the United States. China's monitoring of JN.1 reflects global concerns about emerging COVID variants, highlighting the need for vigilance and preventive measures. Dig deeper

Ukraine puts head of Russian church on ‘wanted’ list Dig deeper

Surat airport set to get international tag after Cabinet approves proposal Dig deeper

Kin of Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting assasination in New York, files plea; SC says ‘sensitive matter’ Dig deeper

Supreme Court issues direction on restoration of places of worship in Manipur overrun by ethnic violence Dig deeper

Vladimir Putin vows ‘harsh’ punishment for foreign interference in next year's election Dig deeper

Al Jazeera journalist Samer Abudaqa killed in Israeli strike in Gaza school Dig deeper

Sofia Coppola discusses her upcoming movie on Priscilla Presley, portraying it as a tale of a 'doll stuck in a doghouse.' The narrative unfolds Priscilla's experience, feeling confined in the opulent mansion of Elvis Presley, a mature man at the zenith of his career. Despite a fairy-tale beginning, the story takes a darker turn as Priscilla navigates the complexities of love, loneliness, and the looming shadow of Elvis' larger-than-life persona. Through meticulous cinematography and editing, Sofia crafts a tale of gentle gaslighting and the challenges faced by a young girl in the allure of fame. The movie delves into Priscilla's journey, blending reality with a haunting melody, exploring the nuances of a seemingly idyllic but troubled relationship. Dig deeper

In a surprising move, Mumbai Indians announced a change in captaincy for IPL 2024, with Hardik Pandya taking over from the iconic Rohit Sharma. Rohit, the most successful skipper in the IPL's history, led the team to five titles and 87 victories in 158 games. His legacy includes transforming a talented yet underachieving group into a powerhouse through constancy in selection and a collective focus. The leadership shift to Pandya, who returned to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans, marks a transition. Rohit's contribution extends beyond on-field success, shaping a positive team culture and fostering emerging talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Pandya. Dig deeper

Alia Bhatt embraces the wedding season with elegance, sharing her 'Laddoo Pila season' look on Instagram as a guest at a friend's wedding. Styled by Ami Patel, the minimal yet stunning ensemble is from Anavila's Aamod collection, specifically the Yellow Bagh Organza Applique Sari. Fans admired her ethnic charm, with stars like Bhumi Pednekar and Neha Dhupia showering compliments. However, the price of this exquisite attire comes at a hefty ₹2,50,000. Alia's celebration of the wedding festivities resonates with fans, marking a fashionable highlight in the ongoing season of nuptial cheer. Dig deeper

