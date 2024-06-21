Morning briefing: SC stays petitions in HCs challenging NEET-UG 2024; Chinese visa numbers dip after Galwan clash, more

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings before three high courts hearing petitions challenging the conduct of the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 and seeking an independent probe into alleged malpractices involving a paper leak and award of grace marks. A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti issued notice on four transfer petitions filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body that conducts NEET-UG, and 11 other petitions raising similar grievances. The matter was posted along with a batch of pending cases on the same issue coming up for hearing on July 8. The petitioners alleged malpractices including a paper leak, manipulation of examination centres, and arbitrary selection of 1,563 students for grace marks following the May 5 NEET-UG exam for admission to MBBS courses. Dig deeper Students stage a protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination results and demand re-examination (File Photo)

More news | NEET UG 2024 Row: Arrested student says question paper was same as he got a day before exam

The number of visas issued to Chinese nationals by India has seen a sharp drop since the border clash between soldiers of the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Galwan four years ago, with the Narendra Modi government focusing sharply on national economic security, according to top officials and data accessed by HT. Twenty Indian soldiers, including Colonel Santosh Babu, lost their lives at Galwan while trying to push back an attempt by the PLA to nibble at Indian territory in East Ladakh. An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were also killed in the skirmish. HT has learnt from senior officials in the national security establishment and economic ministries that about 200,000 visas were issued to Chinese nationals in 2019 before the pandemic struck and the June 15, 2020 Galwan clash, and that this number was brought down to just 2,000 in 2024 after a structural screening of Chinese investments in India. Dig deeper

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Latest News

Odisha: Curfew, internet shutdown extended in communal violence hit Balasore Dig deeper

Mumbai real estate: 10 things homeowners of societies looking to get their buildings redeveloped should keep in mind Dig deeper

India News

Arvind Kejriwal bail: Enforcement Directorate likely to move Delhi high court Dig deeper

Two Haj pilgrims from Bengaluru die in Mecca Dig deeper

Trending

A former managing director at Google has called out people who claim to be alumni of Ivy League institutes without having completed an undergraduate or graduate degree programme there. Parminder Singh said he was disappointed to see “Harvard alum” on the CV of a candidate he was interviewing. Further enquiry revealed the candidate had only completed a short-term, four-week course at Harvard. Dig deeper

Business News

Nvidia is no longer world's most valuable company as it lost the top spot to Microsoft after Jensen Huang-led company's shares declined 3.4%. Nvidia, whose market capitalization surpassed that of Microsoft earlier this week, lost around $91 billion to its last closing market value of $3.34 trillion. Microsoft's market value also slipped to $3.30 trillion as the three-horse race to become the world's most valuable company continues between Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Earlier this year, at the Tech Immigration Summit held at the US Capitol, bipartisan lawmakers highlighted the urgent need to address the severe backlog affecting Indian professionals seeking Green Cards and navigating H-1B visa issues. Hosted by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora (FIIDS), the summit underscored the critical impact of the seven per cent country quota on Green Card issuance, which has resulted in staggering wait times exceeding 20 years for many Indian immigrants. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot on June 23. There were several rumours that her father, actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, was upset with Sonakshi for not sharing her wedding plans with him earlier. On Thursday evening, Shatrughan made his first appearance with Zaheer Iqbal ahead of the wedding. Both of them smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the complex. In the new video uploaded by a paparazzo account on Instagram on Thursday evening, Shatrughan was seen with soon-to-be son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal for the first time ahead of Sonakshi's wedding. Both Shatrughan and Zaheer hugged and posed in front of the paparazzi. Shatrughan was seen smiling and even obliged to the request of paparazzi, saying ‘Khamosh!’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Virat Kohli and struggle don’t often populate the same sentence. Even when not on song, the former skipper is more fluent than most at their fluent best. And yet, here he was at the Kensington Oval, trying hard but not successfully to force the issue, frustrated by lack of pace and the intelligence of the Afghan seamers, who used the cutters superbly. Coming off a golden duck in his previous outing, Kohli didn’t get off the mark until his fifth delivery; when he hung back and clattered Naveen-ul-Haq back over his head for six – reminiscent of that shot against Haris Rauf in the same tournament in Melbourne a year and a half back – it was the first time he had more runs (15) in the innings than balls faced (13). And when he drove Rashid Khan tamely to long-off for a run-a-ball 24, it was to no one’s surprise. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon