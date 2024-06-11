MoS Suresh Gopi thinks he will be given the space to do films by the government
Suresh Gopi is the BJP first leader to be elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala. He won against CPI's VS Sunil Kumar by a margin of 74,686 votes in Thrissur.
“My films are definitely one of my priorities. I think I will be given the space…My Prime Minister and Home Minister will find a method by which I will not ditch my passion,” said Minister of State(MoS) Suresh Gopi in an interview with ANI, as he took charge as MoS of the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday.
He said he has to be made “knowledgeable about the capacity of his charge” in the interview. He added, “ I have to study the ministry and the terrain of the whole country which I am not very akin to.”
ALSO READ: Suresh Gopi, BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala, named minister of state for tourism and petroleum
Suresh Gopi is the first leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala. He won against Communist Party of India's VS Sunil Kumar by a margin of 74,686 votes. Senior Congress leader K Muralidheeran also contested from the same constituency of Thrissur.
Earlier, there were rumours of Gopi resigning from his position. However, Suresh Gopi took to X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday to clear the air about the rumours. He has been given the charge of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Tourism.
ALSO READ: Suresh Gopi sparks buzz about exit from council of ministers, then issues a rebuttal
Earlier on Tuesday, he took charge as the MoS in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
"It's a huge responsibility. So, I have to look at the prospects that the PM is looking forward to... After going through all the content of the next level of emerging petroleum systems in India, maybe I will be able to put in my contribution... Let's keep our thoughts open... Thanks to the people of Kerala, Thrissur... You gave me this opportunity," Suresh Gopi told ANI while taking charge.
ALSO READ: K.Surendran clears the air about a change of guard in BJP's Kerala unit; dismisses Suresh Gopi's displeasure over roles
BJP leader George Kurian from Kerala also received a call to take charge as the Minister of State of Minority Affairs Ministry and, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministry.
(with inputs from ANI)
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Narendra Modi Cabinet Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.